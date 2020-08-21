Indian Premier League 2020: Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, other Chennai Super Kings players depart for UAE

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday for the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10.

The Chennai-based franchise took to its official Twitter handle and posted picture of recently-retired Dhoni and his other teammates leaving for the UAE from Chennai.

"#Yellove on the move! #WhistlePodu,"the CSK wrote along with the pictures.

Dhoni, who recently bid adieu to his 16-year-long international career, was seen sporting a clean-shaven look as he struck a pose for the camera.

While recently-retired Indian batsman Suresh Raina and Lakshmipathi Balaji were spotted donning mask as they leave for Dubai amid coronavirus pandemic, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smiled for the shutterbugs as he heads to board the flight.

On August 14, Dhoni and other players of CSK arrived in Chennai for a five-day training camp ahead of the 13th edition of lucrative T20 tournament which ended on Thursday.The week-long camp took place at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.

Earlier, all these players underwent mandatory COVID-19 tests and returned with negative results before becoming eligible to join the camp.

Notably, former experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday on the occassion of 74th Independece Day before Raina also followed his former Indian skipper and ended his career with the national team just a few minutes later.

Dhoni, who made his last appearance for the national side during the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in the semi-final clash against New Zealand, has guided CSK to IPL glory on three occasions.

The Chennai-based franchise made an incredible return after their two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni guided CSK to title glory in 2018. CSK has earlier clinched back-to-back trophies in 2010 and 2011.

Last year, CSK made a second-place finish in the IPL and they will surely look to improve their performance heading into the upcoming season.