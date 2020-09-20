Indian Premier League 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royals Challengers Bangalore Team Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, TV timings

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kickstart their campaign in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match of the lucrative T20 tournament at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into the tournament vying for their second trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to get off the mark and seal their maiden title.

The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, made a fourth-place finish in the league stage of the last season. SRH defeated Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator before slumping to defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier.

Heading into the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight advantage over the Bangalore franchise as far as head-to-head record is concerned.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 13 IPL matches so far. Out of those, Sunrisers Hyderabad had emerged victorious on seven occasion, while RCB won six of them.

The clash will also see the two run-machines-- Virat Kohli and David Warner--coming face to face.While Kohli has topped the batting charts of RCB in the last four seasons, Warner has won the Orange Cap on three ocassions.

Surisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa

Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal. Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa

The two squads are as follows:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.