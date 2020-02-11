Indian Premier League: RCB sign Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. as title sponsor

Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey-front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement said.

The partnership will commence in February.