Indian skipper Virat Kohli can break this record of Sachin Tendulkar in Australia series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who already has a lot of records to his name, will look to add yet another feather on his already illustrious cap when he heads into the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Australia, beginning November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 32-year-old is set to break legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in the 50-overs cricket.

Kohli is just 133 runs shy of reaching the landmark and he will be keen to achieve the milestone in the Australia ODIs.

So far, Kohli has notched up a total of 11,867 runs in 239 innings he played for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. Master blaster Tendulkar, on the other hand, took over 300 innings to cross the 12,000-run mark in the 50-over format.

If Kohli manages to score 133 runs in the three matches against Australia, he will become the fastest to reach the mark and only the second Indian to achieve the milestone.

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting is currently standing at the second spot in the list of players to notch up 12,000 runs in ODIs. He reached the mark in 314 innings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara achieved the feat in 336 matches.

Kohli recently led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the playoffs of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), only to see his franchise get knocked out after slumping to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Kohli finished the season with a total of 466 runs in 15 matches he played for the RCB.He finished as second-highest run-getter for the RCB behind Devdutt Padikkal (473).

On a related note, India are also scheduled to play three-match T20I series and four-match Test series against Australia, beginning December 4 at the Manuka Oval.