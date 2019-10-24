India squad for Bangladesh T20I, Test series announced, Kohli rested in shortest format

BCCI's selection committee on Thursday announced the Indian squad for upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested in the shortest format and Rohit Sharma has been named as the skipper of the Indian team. Kohli will however continue to lead the side in the Test. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for both formats.

The selectors have also named Mumbai and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shivam Dube in the squad for the Bangladesh T20Is and have retained Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper in both formats.

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests in India from November 3.

India squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India squad for Bangladesh Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant