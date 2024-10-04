Indian Team Takes Part In Intense Fielding Drills Ahead Of 1st T20I Against Bangladesh - Watch

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the first T20I match against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. All the players were spotted slogging in a fielding drill organised by fielding coach T. Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. A video of the same has been doing rounds on social media after BCCI shared it on their social media handle.

"Gearing up in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow. Team India hone their fielding skills ahead of the India vs Bangladesh T20I series opener”, they captioned.

"Get your feet where you are throwing, as simple as that. I am not looking at intensity, but rhythm and flow are something we have to achieve today. Once we break into that, we'll move and take 15 catches," fielding coach T. Dilip said.

Talking about the series, the first game will take place in Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and third matches to be held on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively. Earlier, the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Harshit Rana were spotted bowling alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The Baroda-based player who has taken part in 102 T20Is for India, is the most experienced player in the 15-member squad.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.