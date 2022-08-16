The Indian women's team will play as many as 65 international games in the inaugural Future Tours & Programmes (FTP) set by the ICC during the three-year cycle between May 2022 to April 2025. The ICC today announced the structured calendar that includes a total of 301 matches (seven Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is) over a period of three years. India's share of matches will be two Tests against England and Australia along with 27 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals during the said duration. Since the start of FTP from May, 2022, India have already played 3 WODIs and 3 WT20Is against Sri Lanka.

India will host New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Ireland at home, and will visit Australia during the winter of 2025-26. India have already played with England and Sri Lanka. India will also play against Bangladesh.

In a statement, ICC general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan has said, many of these series will also be accompanied by T20 international matches, with some teams also giving their consent for the five-match WT20I series.