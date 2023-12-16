trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699598
WATCH: Indian Team's Celebration After Beating England By Biggest Margin In History Of Women's Test

India's triumph marked the largest victory margin by runs in the history of women's cricket, with England being bundled out for 131 in their second innings. The visitors' second innings lasted a mere 127 minutes on the third morning, highlighting India's dominance.

In a historic display of dominance, the Indian Women's cricket team secured a resounding victory against England, beating them by a staggering 347 runs in a one-off Test match at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The standout performer of the match was Deepti Sharma, whose exceptional all-round performance guided India to the largest victory margin by runs in the history of women's cricket.

Deepti Sharma's Brilliance Shines

Deepti Sharma's brilliance was on full display as she claimed a remarkable nine-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 4-32 in England's second innings. Her stellar performance followed a first-innings heroics, where she decimated the English batting lineup with a five-wicket haul for a mere seven runs.

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad played crucial roles, contributing with figures of 3-23 and 2-20, respectively. Together, they dismantled the English lineup, ensuring India's first-ever home victory against England Women in Tests.

Record-breaking Margin and Celebrations:

India's triumph marked the largest victory margin by runs in the history of women's cricket, with England being bundled out for 131 in their second innings. The visitors' second innings lasted a mere 127 minutes on the third morning, highlighting India's dominance.

The Indian Women's team's jubilant celebrations after the historic win quickly went viral across social media platforms. Fans and cricket enthusiasts alike shared the joy of witnessing this momentous achievement.

Deepti Sharma's Double Impact:

Deepti Sharma's influence extended beyond her bowling prowess. She also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring a half-century in the first innings. Her all-round contribution was instrumental in India posting a massive total of 428 runs.

England's Struggles and India's Strategic Declaration:

England's second innings collapse was a result of India's relentless bowling attack. The English batters, unable to counter Deepti Sharma's spin, succumbed to the pressure, falling like ninepins.

India's strategic declaration, setting a target of 186/6 in the second innings, set the stage for their pacers to exploit the pitch's morning assistance. Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur capitalized on the conditions, putting India on course for a comprehensive victory.

