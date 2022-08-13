NewsCricket
Indians Darr Jayegnge: Pakistan cricket fans react as Babar Azam posts work-out photos - Check

As soon as the photo was posted on the Twitter, Pakistan cricket fans started praising Babar. However, some fans went on to rost India. Here are some reactions to Babar's tweet. 

Aug 13, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Indians Darr Jayegnge: Pakistan cricket fans react as Babar Azam posts work-out photos - Check

The stage is all set for India and Pakistan to meet once again after one year at the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. This will be the first time that Men in Blue will face Men in Green after the historic loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Asia Cup will be the dress rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but both teams will leave no stone unturned to claim the title of Asia's biggest team. Pakistan captain Babar Azam posted photos of his workout session on Saturday where he can be seen sweating out. Pakistan skipper is looking in great shape as well. He captioned the photo, "Make it happen."

As soon as the photo was posted on the Twitter, Pakistan cricket fans started praising Babar. However, some fans went on to rost India. Here are some reactions to Babar's tweet. 

Asia Cup 2022 Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Livestreaming Details 

Asia Cup 2022 will be telecast all over the world and there are a few different broadcasters who will telecast and stream the matches in different parts of the world.

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia 

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.

