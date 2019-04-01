India's Manu Sawhney takes over as new ICC Chief Executive

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Manu Sawhney would assume the position of Chief Executive with immediate effect.

India-born Sawhney has been working alongside the outgoing Chief Executive David Richardson for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition for the organization.

Richardson, however, will continue to remain with the ICC until July as originally planned to oversee the delivery of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Commenting on his appointment, Sawhney said, “I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from David, who has steered the sport so capably over the last seven years. I am pleased to say he will continue to lead the delivery of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and there is no better person to ensure the event is the greatest celebration of cricket ever.

“I am excited by the opportunities ahead and I am looking forward to working in partnership with our Members, partners and staff to ambitiously accelerate the global growth of the game. Technology, engagement, women’s cricket and driving greater value are key focus areas for us as we consider how we can innovate to transform the sport’s long-term future and create a vibrant and sustainable sport globally," he added.

Richardson, on the other hand, said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in recent times particularly in creating a greater context for all formats of the game.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is the perfect point at which to move on and I am privileged to be able to lead the delivery of this event and I know it will do our sport proud.I’d like to wish Manu and the team all the very best of luck for the future," he signed off.