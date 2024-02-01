What Team India Need To Qualify For World Test Championship Final 2025?

After a shocking 28-run loss to England in the opening Test in Hyderabad, Team India finds itself in a precarious position in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. This defeat has pushed them down to fifth place, now trailing even behind Bangladesh. In this article, we delve into the details of India's current standing, the reasons behind their dip in rankings, and what they need to do to secure a spot in the much-anticipated WTC final.

India's Current WTC Standings

Following the draw in the two-Test series against South Africa, India briefly held the lead until Australia overtook them after a victorious outing against Pakistan. As it stands, Australia leads the WTC standings with 55 percentage points, while India has dropped to fifth place with a net percentage of 43.33.

The Impact of the Hyderabad Test

In the first Test match against England, India's batting lineup crumbled, managing only 202 runs in pursuit of 231. England's Tom Hartley played a pivotal role, claiming 7/62 and causing a collapse in the home team's innings. This unexpected loss has significantly affected India's cumulative percentage points in the WTC rankings.

What India Needs To Qualify

To secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, India must focus on winning upcoming Test series. The ongoing WTC cycle awards 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw, and 6 for a tie. With five Tests played, India has won two, lost two, and drawn one. To climb up the rankings, they need convincing victories in the upcoming matches.

England's Dominance in India

The recent loss to England in the first Test at Hyderabad has raised concerns about India's performance, especially against spin. Ollie Pope's stellar batting and debutant spinner Tom Hartley's impressive bowling display have highlighted India's vulnerabilities. The article explains how England's success in India is not a new phenomenon, examining their historical performance and the current series.

Batters Struggle Against Spin

The article delves into statistical data from recent series, showcasing India's struggle against visiting teams in both batting and bowling departments. Despite winning all three series, India's vulnerabilities are evident, and the article emphasizes the importance of addressing these issues to avoid potential defeats in future home Test series.