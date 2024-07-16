Rinku Singh has been a standout performer for Team India since his T20I debut last year, quickly establishing himself as one of the premier finishers in the game globally. Despite not being included in India's T20 World Cup squad, the left-handed batter boasts an impeccable record for the Men in Blue, accumulating 416 runs in 20 matches (15 innings) at an average of 83.2 and a strike rate of 176.3.

Rinku also made his ODI debut last year, playing two games for the national team. He is expected to be a key player for India in white-ball cricket over the next decade. Known for his powerful hitting and ability to clear the boundary with ease, Rinku has impressed many, including India's former batting coach Vikram Rathour. Rathour, whose tenure ended after the 2024 T20 World Cup, has made a significant prediction, backing Rinku to excel in Test cricket.

"One of the players to have moved up the ladder in the past two seasons is Rinku Singh, who has played two ODIs and 20 T20Is, but can't be called a regular in the national side yet. He is a fantastic finisher in short-format cricket, but also averages 54.70 after 69 first-class innings," Rathour told the Press Trust of India (PTI). "When I see him bat in nets, I can't find any technical reasons why Rinku cannot be a successful Test batter. I understand he has made his name as a terrific finisher in T20 cricket, but if you look at his first-class record, he is averaging in high 50s. He is also blessed with a very calm temperament. So all these factors indicate that, if given an opportunity, he can develop into a Test cricketer," Rathour added.

Rinku has been one of the most consistent players in red-ball cricket for Uttar Pradesh in recent years. His first-class record is impressive, with 3,173 runs in 47 matches at an average of 54.70. He was part of the India-A squad for the tour of South Africa and the home series against the England Lions. India's next Test match is against Bangladesh in September as part of a two-match Test series.

Rahul is the best coach that I have worked with: Vikram Rathour

In addition to his praise for Rinku, Rathour also spoke highly of working with Rahul Dravid, describing him as the best coach he has worked with. Rathour revealed that one of their major discussions was about changing Team India's batting approach in T20 cricket. "Rahul is the best coach that I have worked with, who gives you lots of space to work, is open to suggestions and will provide you an honest feedback. One of the first discussions we had was about changing the batting template in T20 cricket. We agreed that we needed to bring in more intent and aggression in our batting approach," said Rathour.