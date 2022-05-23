The Men in Blue will resume international cricket after the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finishes off on Sunday (May 29). The Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for their upcoming T20 series against South Africa and netizens were not happy with the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee decisions.

To be specific, several players like Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson who did good in the IPL didn't get the chance to showcase their skills in the Indian jersey and fans claimed that they deserved a chance. Out of form players like Venkatesh Iyer and Ishan Kishan were selected ahead of Tripathi and Samson, on which got the netizens furious as both the right-handers did pretty well in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Being sold for the highest price in the IPL auctions can often come to a player's mind and the same happened with Mumbai Indians' (MI) Ishan Kishan. The left-handed opener struggled uncharacteristically in the starting of the season and it somewhere played a helping hand in MI becoming the first team to get out of the playoffs qualification race.

However, Kishan did pickup the pace later in the tournament but it was a bit too late for Mumbai and himself by then. Kishan scored 370 runs from 13 matches with an average of 30.83 with the three half-centuries.

Here are the fans reactions...

It breaks my heart when players from franchises like CSK, MI, RCB and KKR are favoured over players from other franchises even after they have performed exceptionally. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi >>>>>>>>>> Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.#INDvSA #ENGvIND https://t.co/KVHxr7yQo6 — Harsh Goyal (@reHARSHal) May 23, 2022

Happy for Arshdeep ,

Sad for Rahul Tripathi,

Humiliated watching Ishan Kishan here.

Must feel sad for Sanju Samson .#RahulTripathi#BCCI#SanjuSamson — (@hd_yaduvanshi) May 23, 2022

It is just turning out to be too silly, just because a section feels their hero didn't win the World Cup for them and therefore, they will have to go after the ones who succeed him. Ishan, Gaikwad, V Iyer aren't picked over Samson because they are better players. They are — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) May 23, 2022

#ShameonBCCI you guys deserve to lose wc if you select teams like that

ishan kishan strike rate 120

Ruturaj strike rate 110

Venkatesh iyer strike rate 107 Meanwhile from 2021

Rahul tripathi:- 790 runs 156 strike rate Sanju samson:- 850+ runs 141 strike rate — Mukul Ramnani (@ictfanmr) May 22, 2022

Ruturaj, ishan still getting selected ahead of tripathi, shaw and samson (who can open or play 3)

https://t.co/a4YGMerXdd — Devansh (@Nexusofjoy) May 23, 2022

KL Rahul was announced as the captain for India's upcoming series against South Africa next month. Shikhar Dhawan was also left out of the squad and Rishabh Pant was announced as the vice captain of the team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the T20I series. Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya make a comeback after their stupendous show in this season of IPL. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.

The selection committee has also named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

With ANI inputs