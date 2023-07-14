India's Tour Of South Africa 2023 Full Schedule Released By BCCI; Check Dates, Venues Of Matches Starting On December 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are delighted to confirm the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa to be played in December and January.

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests.

Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: "The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity."



Mr Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: "I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout."

The detailed schedule is as under:

India’s tour of South Africa, 2023-23 (Senior Men)

10-Dec-23 1st T20I, Durban

12-Dec-23 2nd T20I, Gqeberha

14-Dec-23 3rd T20I Johannesburg

17-Dec-23 1st ODI Johannesburg

19-Dec-23 2nd ODI, Gqeberha

21-Dec-23 3rd ODI, Paarl

26-Dec-23 to 30-Dec-23, 1st Test Centurion

03-Jan-24 to 07-Jan-24, 2nd Test Cape Town