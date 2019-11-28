Injured Jos Buttler doubtful for 2nd New Zealand Test

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Zealand vs England

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is doubtful for the upcoming second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand after sustaining a back spasm. 

Reflecting on Buttler's injury, England skipper Joe Root revealed that the 29-year-old tweaked his back in the gym recently and now, the team is waiting for further information on his injury before coming to any conclusion about his availability in Hamilton Test. 

"Jos has tweaked his back in the gym. We'll have to find out a little bit more information on that throughout today and see where he's at," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying. 

Root further informed that Ollie Pope is most likely to keep wicket for England if Butler misses the second Test, which is slated to take place from November 29 at Seddon Park. 

Notably, Pope has served as the wicketkeeper-batsman in only five first-class games--the last of which came in February this year. 

Besides Pope, Kent's top-order batsman Zak Crawley could also be roped in the England squad as a replacement for Buttler. Crawley, who averages a modest 31.27 in first-class cricket, scored a century in the only innings he played in a recent tour match against New Zealand XI. 

England are currently trailing 0-1 in the two-match series against New Zealand after slumping to a crushing defeat by an innings and 65 runs in the opening Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

 

 

