Injured Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Mzansi Super League final

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of Tshwane Spartans' upcoming clash against Paarl Rocks in the final of the Mzansi Super League due to a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained an acute hamstring muscle tear during his side's training session ahead of the MSL T20 play-off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth last week.

Reflecting on the injury, Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said that Ngidi has suffered a 'significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle' and, therefore, he would miss the upcoming MSL clash and begin his rehabilitation program.

“Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," the CSA official website quoted Manjra as saying.

"He will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team," he added.

Tshwane Spartans will lock horns with hosts Paarl Rocks in the summit showdown of the MSL on December 16 at the Boland Park in Paarl.