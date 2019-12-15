हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mzansi Super League

Injured Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Mzansi Super League final

Tshwane Spartans will lock horns with hosts Paarl Rocks in the summit showdown of the MSL on December 16 at the Boland Park in Paarl.  

Injured Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Mzansi Super League final

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of Tshwane Spartans' upcoming clash against Paarl Rocks in the final of the Mzansi Super League due to a hamstring injury. 

The 23-year-old sustained an acute hamstring muscle tear during his side's training session ahead of the MSL T20 play-off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth last week.

Reflecting on the injury, Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said that Ngidi has suffered a 'significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle' and, therefore, he would miss the upcoming MSL clash and begin his rehabilitation program. 

“Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," the CSA official website quoted Manjra as saying. 

"He will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team," he added. 

Tshwane Spartans will lock horns with hosts Paarl Rocks in the summit showdown of the MSL on December 16 at the Boland Park in Paarl.

 

Tags:
Mzansi Super LeagueLungi NgidiCricketPaarl RocksTshwane Spartans
Next
Story

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Abid Ali, Babar Azam hit tons to brighten drawn Rawalpindi Test

Must Watch

PT44M50S

Taal Thok Ke: CAA protest: Delhi's Jamia campus turns into battlefield