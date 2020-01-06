हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs South Africa

Injured Pat Brown ruled out of England's limited-overs series against South Africa

In a setback to England, seam bowler Pat Brown has been ruled out of his side's upcoming three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against South Africa due to a lower back stress fracture. 

Injured Pat Brown ruled out of England&#039;s limited-overs series against South Africa
Image Credits: Twitter/@englandcricket

In a setback to England, seam bowler Pat Brown has been ruled out of his side's upcoming three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against South Africa due to a lower back stress fracture. 

The 21-year-old sustained the injury while preparing for his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Melbourne Stars. As a result, he will now miss the rest of the winter season and return to Worcestershire for rehabilitation.

Notably, Brown has not made his debut in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for England but has featured in four T20Is for his side during a series against New Zealand in November 2019. 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will name Brown's replacement for the upcoming series in due course," the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

England are currently playing a three-match Test series against South Africa before the two sides will head into limited-overs fixtures, beginning February 4 in Newlands, Cape Town.

England Vs South AfricaODIPat BrownT20Is
