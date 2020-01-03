हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs South Africa

Injured Rory Burns ruled out of remaining South Africa Tests

In a major blow to England, opening batsman Rory Burns has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against South Africa due to a left ankle injury. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@roryburns17

The 29-year-old sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during a warm-up football match before training on Thursday and now, he is all set to head back home for further assessment. 

"England opening batsman Rory Burns has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle.He has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa Test series and will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement. 

Burns' injury came ahead of the second Test of the series between the two sides, beginning on Friday at Newlands Cricket Ground. The visitors will now confirm their team for the second South Africa Test at the time of the toss. 

England are currently trailing by 0-1 in the four-match series against South Africa after slumping to a crushing 107-run defeat in the opening match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

The Joe Root-led side will be keen to bounce back and level the series, while South Africa will aim to continue their winning momentum. 
 

