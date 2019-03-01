Injured Tim Paine to miss Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has been rested for Tasmania's upcoming JLT Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria as a precaution after he recently pulled up a "bit sore".

Confirming the news, former cricketer and Tasmania coach Adam Griffith said that Paine sustained the injury during the side's six-wicket win over South Australia in Adelaide this week.

Griffith, however, informed that the injury is not that serious, with Paine likely to miss just one match.

"He's still getting over a really long summer, both mentally and physically.He just wasn't moving right in Adelaide, he was still a bit sore.It's more of a management thing – it's not a major injury or anything, "cricket.com.au quoted the Tasmania coach as saying.

Paine was also briefly ill with a virus during his maiden campaign at home as captain when Australia played against India and Sri Lanka.

And Griffith said that the management has decided to give him some rest at regular intervals in order to keep him fresh.

"We haven’t had him all the time anyway. It just was a really good opportunity for us – we had planned to give him a spell at some stage to keep him fresh," he said.

"The workload he's had – he's a bit sore, he had that virus at the end of the Test series. It's an opportunity for him to stay home and rest up and get right for the back-end," the former Australian cricketer added.

As a result of Paine's absence, Tasmania skipper Matthew Wade is likely to don the gloves in the upcoming game against Victoria, beginning in Melbourne on Tuesday.