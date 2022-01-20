INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 20

The India Maharajas will lock horns with the Asia Lions in the opening fixture of the Legends Cricket League tournament 2022. The Maharajas will be led by former India batter Mohammed Kaif with regular skipper Virender Sehwag missing the initial few matches due to 'personal reasons'.
Both the squads on paper are filled with experience and class. This match will be a entertaining contest between old rivals as Asia Lions is going to be led by former Pakistan skipper and coach Misbah-ul-haq.
We will see a number of legends from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka tonight (January 20) like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya and many more.
Match Details
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match No. 1
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Date & Time: January 20th, at 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv
INM vs ASL Dream 11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Naman Ojha, Kamran Akmal
Batters: Mohammed Kaif, Shoaib Malik, S Badrinath
All-Rounders: Yuvraj Singh (C), Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi
Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan (VC), Munaf Patel, Shoaib Akhtar
INM vs ASM Probable Playing XIs
India Maharajas: Mohammed Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha
Asia Lions: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar