INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 20

The India Maharajas will lock horns with the Asia Lions in the opening fixture of the Legends Cricket League tournament 2022. The Maharajas will be led by former India batter Mohammed Kaif with regular skipper Virender Sehwag missing the initial few matches due to 'personal reasons'.

Both the squads on paper are filled with experience and class. This match will be a entertaining contest between old rivals as Asia Lions is going to be led by former Pakistan skipper and coach Misbah-ul-haq.

We will see a number of legends from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka tonight (January 20) like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya and many more.

Match Details

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match No. 1

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: January 20th, at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

INM vs ASL Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Naman Ojha, Kamran Akmal

Batters: Mohammed Kaif, Shoaib Malik, S Badrinath

All-Rounders: Yuvraj Singh (C), Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers: Muttiah Muralitharan (VC), Munaf Patel, Shoaib Akhtar

INM vs ASM Probable Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Mohammed Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

Asia Lions: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammed Hafeez, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar