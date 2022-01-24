हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 24

Check INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction for India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the Legends Cricket League 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman, 8:00 PM IST January 24
Source: Twitter

India Maharajas and Asia Lions will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Monday (January 24). When the two sides met in the opener of the tournament, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan's 80 runs off 40 balls and brother Irfan Pathan's cameo of 20 off 10 balls guided the Maharajas to a comfortable victory. 

However, in their last match against World Giants on Saturday(January 22), Naman Ojha's brilliant innings of 140 went in vain as former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir smacked 52 off just 19 balls to take his side to a win. The Giants won the game by 3 wickets in the final over.

On the other hand, Asia Lions were impressive in their previous fixture as they chased down a target of 206 against the Giants to register their first victory of the tournament. Lankan legends Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan both scored fifties in the previos match. Winner of this fixture is likely to qualify for the finals.

Match Details

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Match No. 4

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1)

Date & Time: January 24th, at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

INM vs ASL Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Mohammed Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga

All-Rounders: Yusuf Pathan (vc), Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Muthiah Muralidaran, Chaminda Vaas

INM vs ASM Probable Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Naman Ojha (wk), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Hemang Badani / Irfan Pathan, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Nuwan Kulasekara, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Chaminda Vaas

