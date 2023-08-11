MS Dhoni is a great underdog story. The former India captain comes from a humble background. His father, Pan Singh Dhoni, worked as a pump operator in MECON colony. His mother Devaki was a homemaker. Cricket and football were his passion. Eventually, he ended up taking cricket as a profession. Born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dhoni has put his city on the global map. Dhoni continues to live in the same city. Despite all the riches, unlike others who leave the city of their birth, Dhoni has not moved to a bigger city from a smalltown.

In Ranchi, Dhoni lives like a King. He surely has the most luxurious and expensive house in all of Ranchi. Dhoni, in fact, lives in a farmhouse, which is reportedly worth Rs 6 crore ans is situated at a prime location on Ranchi's Ring Road. Dhoni's farmhouse is also has a name. It is called Kailahpati. The fans in Ranchi or those visit the city gather outside Dhoni's farmhouse to get a glimpse of how India's most successful ODI captain lives.



The sprawling property that Dhoni owns has many amenities and features. Each brick used to build is bought by the sweat and blood of Captain Cool. That's why Dhoni has ensured his own self is reflected in its design. He sat with designer himself to finalise the design of the farmhouse.

Inside his lavish farmhouse, you can find an ultra-modern gymnasium, a net practising field for cricket, a refreshing swimming pool, an indoor stadium, and even a 5-star hotel. Dhoni loves nature and major portion of the land is dedicated to plants, tweets and a beautifully carved out lawn. Oh and we forgot to add that the total area of this farmhouse is 7 acres.

There is a net practice area inside the house as well where Dhoni hones his skill and keeps himself in touch. In Dhoni's house, there is a combination of both marbke and wooden floors. There are indoor plants placed inside the house, in the living area.

As per Times Property, the interiors have been given a minimalist touch with shades of grey, yellow and cream colours bring a class to the walls, roofs, ceilings and floors. Like the Captain 'Cool, the house also has a sense of calmness.

Dhoni has also kept attention to comfort and the seatings inside the house offers both grandeur and comfort to the visitors.