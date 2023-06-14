'Inspiration,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As R Ashwin Bowls Fiery Spell In TNPL 2023 After WTC Snub - Watch

It took Ravichandran Ashwin just two balls to take a wicket in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season for the Dindigul Dragon on Wednesday (June 14). Fans on social media could not keep after number 1 Test bowler got into the T20 league and took a wicket for his team.

It took Ashwin just two deliveries to make an impact.#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/etTH54mrHG — FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023

Played whole IPL.

Travelled to UK for WTC but couldn't get the opportunity.

-Came back to home state yesterday and playing TNPL today.



Picks a wicket in the 2nd ball - Ashwin, What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Jjvb3Qs81e June 14, 2023

Anna Ashwin is an inspiration for youngsters. After not getting a chance to play WTC, he is back with a bang as he picked up a wicket in 2nd ball of TNPL today.pic.twitter.com/6Kmaz3JUk3 — Silly Context (@SillyContext) June 14, 2023

Ashwin muft ka over smart banta hai, bro should have reviewed the decision of not being selected by ICT in WTC https://t.co/fVFfP5Ove2 — A Malik (@hatapheena) June 14, 2023

Many fingers were raised towards the Indian dressing room the team lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval, London recently. Fans along with some cricket pundits were devasted with the fact that Ashwin was dropped from the playing eleven.

"Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, i feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support," Ashwin tweeted.