'Inspiration,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As R Ashwin Bowls Fiery Spell In TNPL 2023 After WTC Snub - Watch

TNPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a fantastic spell in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season on Wednesday (June 14).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

It took Ravichandran Ashwin just two balls to take a wicket in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season for the Dindigul Dragon on Wednesday (June 14). Fans on social media could not keep after number 1 Test bowler got into the T20 league and took a wicket for his team.

Many fingers were raised towards the Indian dressing room the team lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval, London recently. Fans along with some cricket pundits were devasted with the fact that Ashwin was dropped from the playing eleven.

"Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, i feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support," Ashwin tweeted.

