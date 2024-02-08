Instead Of Trying To Get His Place Back In Indian Team, Ishan Kishan Is Doing THIS In Baroda; Surprising Details Inside

Since leaving the Indian team midway through the South Africa tour, Ishan Kishan was hard to be found. The wicketkeeper and batter had taken a break from international cricket to get away from the sport for a while as he had been on the run with the Men in Blue for six months. But rather than going back home to spend time with family, Kishan reportedly went to Dubai to party. This act did not go down well with the Indian management and subsequently, the cricketer was dropped for the Afghanistan T20Is.

Later, it was learnt that Ishan had not made himself available for selection. Head coach Rahul Dravid had informed the press ahead of the Afghanistan T20Is of the same. Dravid had also added that Kishan would be required to play some cricket to be considered for selection again for the national side. But Kishan continued to be unavailable even for the Ranji Trophy matches for Jharkhand. The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary then told reporters that Kishan had not reached out to them regarding playing in the Ranji Trophy and the minute he called to give his availability, he will make it to the playing 11.

But Kishan was still absent from the scene. After the 2nd Test vs England, Dravid attended the post-match press conference and told media that Kishan will be needed to play some cricket to make his way back into the team.

"Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket; I said whenever he is ready... he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything. We are in touch with him," Dravid had said.

Two days after this Dravid statement, Kishan's whereabouts have finally been known. A report in Cricbuzz says that Kishan is currently in Baroda and has been training with the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal at the cricket academy run by former India wicketkeeper and selector Kiran More.

Kishan's act is quite strange. Why would someone who was a part of all the squads of Team India not put an effort to get his place back in the side even if he lost it on the disciplinary grounds. Kishan has missed 5 matches fr Jharkand so far and as per the words of the secretary of JSCA, the door is always open for him. Only time will tell, what repercussions this move by Kishan has on his international career.