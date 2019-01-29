ICC releases fixtures for men's and women's T20 World Cup 2020 tournaments

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the fixtures for its the T20 World Cup Australia 2020 in Sydney on Tuesday morning. For the first time, the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

Both women’s and men’s finals will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

The 10 top women’s teams will contest 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, 2020, culminating in the final at the MCG on 8 March 2020, International Women’s Day. While the 16 best men’s teams will play 45 matches from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

"A spectacular opening for the women’s T20 World Cup will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium featuring hosts and reigning champions Australia taking on India.

"On the men’s side, hosts Australia will play the world’s top-ranked team, Pakistan, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the first Super 12 match of the tournament," wrote ICC in a communique.

ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports and its licensees will provide live and highlights coverage for both the events across the world.

Tickets for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup go on sale on 21 February 2019 and fans can register for early access to tickets at t20worldcup.com

A spectacular opening celebration will mark the start of the women’s tournament, when hosts and defending champions Australia take on India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21 2020. The women’s tournament will also feature double-header semi-finals at the iconic SCG on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The matches will be held in Perth, then Canberra, followed by Melbourne and then Sydney, with five Grou­­p matches to be played in each city.

In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, hosts Australia will play the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Saturday, October 24 under lights at the SCG in a blockbuster match-up against the world’s top-ranked team, Pakistan.

The first men’s semi-final will take place at the SCG on Wednesday, November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night. The men’s final will be played at the MCG, on the evening of Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Both tournaments will be held right across Australia in eight Host Cities and 13 venues.

Men’s defending champions the Windies will start their title defence when they clash with New Zealand on Sunday, November 25 at the MCG.

India’s first match of the men’s tournament will be on Saturday, October 24 against South Africa at Perth Stadium. This contest will follow the Australia-Pakistan opening match in Sydney, marking a spectacular opening night for the men’s Super 12 stage.

Fans can visit t20worldcup.com to register before February 13, 2019 to get priority access to women’s tickets, before they go on sale to the public on February 21, 2019.

Men’s tickets pricing and on-sale dates will be announced later in 2019.

FIXTURES SUMMARY

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the World T20 2018 in the West Indies have automatically qualified, with the remaining two places to be determined through a qualifying tournament to be held later in 2019

Group A:

Australia (Defending champions and four-time winners – 2010, ’12, ’14, 18)

New Zealand

India

Sri Lanka

Qualifier 1

Group B:

England (2009 champions)

West Indies (2016 champions)

South Africa

Pakistan

Qualifier 2

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020

Highlights

The opening day of the men’s event will feature 2014 champions Sri Lanka in First Round action at Kardinia Park, Geelong on 18 October 2020, as they begin their campaign to progress to the Super 12 stage.

Seven world-class venues in seven Host Cities will host 45 matches:

First Round / Super 12 groups

The top eight-ranked teams based on MRF Tyres ICC World T20I Team Rankings as at 31 December, 2018 have automatically qualified

Pakistan (2009 champions) and India (inaugural champions in 2007) enter the event as the teams ranked one and two in the world respectively, based on MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings at 31 December 2018, and will therefore be in different Groups for the Super 12 stage

First Round (Sunday 18 October – Friday 23 October 2020) Group A (Kardinia Park, Geelong): Sri Lanka plus three qualifiers Group B (Bellerive Oval, Hobart): Bangladesh plus three qualifiers



Super 12 (Saturday 24 October – Sunday 8 November 2020) Group 1: Pakistan Australia West Indies New Zealand First Round Group A team 1 First Round Group B team 2 Group 2: ​ India England South Africa Afghanistan First Round Group B team 1 First Round Group A team 2



Ticketing – ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

All ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 matches, including the final, have tickets from $20

All kids’ tickets to the Women’s T20 World Cup, including the final, are $5, therefore two adults and two kids can attend any match, including the final, for $50

Tickets for the women’s warm-up matches will be $10 each, while all kids’ tickets are free

The best way to get involved is to sign-up for early access to tickets at t20worldcup.com

Register before the 13 February 2019 to get priority access to women’s tickets before they go on sale to the public on 21 February

Over half of all tickets to the Women’s T20 World Cup are $20

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 ticket information, including prices, will be announced later in 2019