International Yoga Day: From Virender Sehwag to Suresh Raina, India cricketers urge everyone to take up yoga

As the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day on Monday (June 21), some big Indian cricketers took to social media and celebrated the occasions. Yoga is a form of workout that helps one keep fit mentally and also physically.

While most had a message, some also gave a glimpse of their yoga routine to inspire others to take to it. As expected, former India cricketer, Virender Sehwag, who has been involved with yoga for a long period of time, was one of the first to share his yoga day activity on social space.

“Standing on my own altar. The poses are my Prayers. Yoga and meditation is one of the most remarkable gift given by India to the rest of the world. Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga,” tweeted Sehwag.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also had an important message for fans on the occasion. Laxman tweeted: “Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years. Wishing you a very happy #InternationalDayOfYoga.”

Suresh Raina, who lays a lot of emphasis on yoga also had a message. His tweet read, “#InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being.”

Former India cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Pragyan Ojha also shared a video and a picture respectively to show the importance of yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the Covid pandemic, adding that yoga became a medium to transform negativity into creativity.

“Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we have infinite solutions within ourselves. We are the biggest source of energy in the universe,” PM said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day.