Father’s Day: Sachin Tendulkar takes trip down memory lane to a 'special place', shares emotional video - WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended father's day wishes by taking a trip down the memory lane and sharing a "special place" with his fans.

"We have some things that act as time machines for us. A song, a smell, a sound, a flavour. For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane. On #FathersDay I want to share that special place with you all. Miss you always, Baba," Tendulkar tweeted a video.

Tendulkar shared a video in which he showed a "priceless" thing that is very close to the legendary batsman.

"Today I want you all to see a special thing whose sentimental value is priceless for me. This seems to be a swing but it's a cradle in which my father grew up. My mother told me that if you make a swing out of it then you'll be able to use it," said Tendulkar in the video

"So it's very special to me and whenever I sit on this several thoughts keep coming in my heart and mind. I feel close to my father when I sit on the swing," he added.

We have some things that act as time machines for us. A song, a smell, a sound, a flavour. For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane.

On #FathersDay I want to share that special place with you all.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also penned an emotional post for his late father on the occasion of father's day. Hardik had lost his father in January this year.

"Papa, there's so much about fatherhood that I've learned from you. The love & guidance that you've shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you've taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you. FathersDay," Hardik tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a picture of his father and thanked him for constantly keeps pushing the southpaw forwards in his life.

"Wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to my father. Your resilience, selfless love & lessons of life is what makes me who I'm today. You are my powerhouse of strength who silently & constantly keeps pushing me forward in life. Wishing you lots of love, health & happiness always," Raina tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also shared a picture of to wish his father on the occasion.

"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there. A father is a guiding light whose love shows us the way," Laxman tweeted.