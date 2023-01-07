topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

No captaincy pressure on Babar Azam: Inzamam-ul-Haq makes BIG statement on Pakistan captain - Check

Babar Azam is facing a lot of criticism for this and calls for his sacking as captain has gained momentum. However, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam feels that he shouldn't be replaced.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

No captaincy pressure on Babar Azam: Inzamam-ul-Haq makes BIG statement on Pakistan captain - Check

Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, has come out in support of Babar Azam, saying that leadership is a difficult skill that "you master with experience." Pakistan narrowly held out against New Zealand late on day five in Karachi to scrape out a draw, but the latest outcome extended their winless home record to eight Test matches. With one wicket left in the ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand, Pakistan drew a Test match for the second time in their Test history.

Also Read: Big Insult: R Ashwin reacts to Adam Zampa's failed 'Mankading' effort in Big Bash League

With this result, Pakistan ended the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle without a win at home. Babar Azam is facing a lot of criticism for this and calls for his sacking as captain has gained momentum. However, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam feels that he shouldn't be replaced.

Speaking during an event hosted by Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam said, "There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time."

"The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don't think he should be replaced," he added.

Live Tv

Babar AzamBabar Azam news updateBabar Azam newsBabar Azam updateInzamam-ul-HaqInzamam-Ul-Haq news updateInzamam-Ul-Haq newsInzamam-Ul-Haq update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?