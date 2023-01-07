No captaincy pressure on Babar Azam: Inzamam-ul-Haq makes BIG statement on Pakistan captain - Check

Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, has come out in support of Babar Azam, saying that leadership is a difficult skill that "you master with experience." Pakistan narrowly held out against New Zealand late on day five in Karachi to scrape out a draw, but the latest outcome extended their winless home record to eight Test matches. With one wicket left in the ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand, Pakistan drew a Test match for the second time in their Test history.

Babar Azam was looking so good out there, a century was definitely on! Look at this shot _ #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/7zwq6fUNyv January 3, 2023

With this result, Pakistan ended the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle without a win at home. Babar Azam is facing a lot of criticism for this and calls for his sacking as captain has gained momentum. However, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam feels that he shouldn't be replaced.

Speaking during an event hosted by Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam said, "There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time."

"The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don't think he should be replaced," he added.