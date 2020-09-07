IPL 13: Chennai Super Kings' full list of fixtures, squad and TV timings

Three-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) against four-time champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Interestingly, the match will be the repeat of last year's final clash as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side take on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, CSK shared a picture of its complete set of fixtures for the league stage of the lucrative T20 tournament.

"Some super delicious Arab dates for you! Lion faceYellow heart #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu," the IPL franchise tweeted.

CSK will play their first game in Sharjah against Rajasthan Royals on September 22, while the franchise's first match in Dubai will be against Delhi Capitals on September 25.

Just like other franchises,the Chennai-based franchise will also play a total of 14 league games, with their last clash taking place against Kings XI Punjab on November 1 in Abu Dhabi.Though the playoffs schedule for the 2020 IPL is yet to be announced, the final will be held on November 10.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders this IPL, with the first match starting at 3:30 p.m IST and 2:00 p.m UAE time. All evening matches will begin at 7:30 p.m IST and 6:00 p.m UAE time.

Notably, CSK had earlier made an incredible return following a two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni guided the side to glory in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

The franchise spent a total of Rs 14.45 crore in the 2020 IPL Player Auction .Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla emerged as the most expensive Indian player when CSK bought him for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore

The franchise also shelled out Rs 5.50 crore to buy England all-rounder Sam Curran, who featured for the Kings XI Punjab in the previous edition of India's lucrative T20 tournament. The English player was the most expensive overseas buy by the Chennai-based franchise this season.

Here is the complete squad of CSK:

MS Dhoni(captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagdeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, P Sai Kishore.