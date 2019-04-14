close

IPL 2019: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Kohli's team, which is languishing down to the eighth spot in the IPL standings, will next lock horns with third-placed Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Team Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been fined after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their last Indian Premier League clash against Team Punjab at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Saturday evening. 

The 30-year-old Indian skipper has received a penalty of Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," the Indian T20 league said in an official statement. 

Bangalore went on to clinch their first victory of the ongoing 12th season of the IPL with a crushing eight-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab. Kohli and AB de Villiers struck blistering knocks of 69 and 59, respectively to help their side chase down a good target of 174 runs with four balls to spare. 

Kohli's team, which is languishing down to the eighth spot in the IPL standings, will next lock horns with third-placed Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. 

 

