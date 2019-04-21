IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Hyderabad as they face off against Bangalore in the 39th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Chennai (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

# Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav

# Dwayne Bravo is back in the Chennai lineup!

# Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj for Bangalore while Ab de Villiers makes a comeback in the lineup!

# Chennai win the toss and opt to field!

# MS Dhoni is expected to feature for Chennai after being rested in the previous clash against Hyderabad!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

Chennai will be expected to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a playoff berth against Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Defending champions Chennai, who lost to Hyderabad in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four.

Bangalore will be fired up after the win against Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. It was only their second win in nine games in the season so far though it still keeps them mathematically alive in the tournament.

Squads:

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.