IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Hyderabad: How the action unfolded

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed blistering centuries before bowlers came to the fore as Hyderabad hammered Virat Kohli-led Bangalore by 118 runs in their third clash of 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, openers Warner (unbeaten at 100) and Bairstow (114) not only scored quick-fire centuries but also stitched a huge 185-run partnership for the opening wicket to guide Hyderabad to a huge score of 231-2.

In reply, Mohammad Nabi bagged four wickets while Sandeep Sharma grabbed three scalps as Bangalore fell like a pack of cards to get eventually bundled out for 113 runs.

Colin de Grandhomme was the highest scorer for the visitors with

Here are the highlights:

# Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 118 runs. Bangalore 113/10 (19.5 overs)

# Hyderabad bowled out Bangalore for 113 runs!

# Wicket! Umesh Yadav departs for 14. De Grandhomme pushed the third delivery from Rashid Khan in the 18th over towards backward point. After completing a single, Grandhomme and Yadav decided to go for the second run but Shankar quickly returned the ball to Rashid to remove the Indian. Bangalore 104/8 (18 overs)

# Bangalore 102/7 (17 overs)

# Umesh Yadav comes to bat for Bangalore!

# Wicket! Sandeep Sharma strikes again to remove Ray Barman for 19 runs. Sharma delivered a slower ball outside off and the Bangalore batsman tried to chip it down the ground but ended up giving a catch to Hooda. Bangalore 86/7 (15.1 overs)

# Grandhomme (31) and Barman (19) are batting cautiously after Bangalore lost their six wickets in quick successions. The match has gone out of the hands of Kohli's side as they require 146 runs from 30 balls. Bangalore 86/6 (15 overs)

# Bangalore have managed to add 23 runs off the last two overs, including three boundaries and a six. Grandhomme (26) and Barman (12) are currently batting at the crease, with Kohli's side need 158 runs from 42 balls. Bangalore 74/6 (13 overs)

# Bangalore 51/6 (11 overs)

# Bangalore 44/6 (10 overs)

# Wicket! Dube departs for five runs. The Bangalore batsman handed a simple catch to Deepak Hooda to hand the fourth wicket of the match to Nabi. Bangalore 36/6 (8 overs)

# Colin de Grandhomme and Shivam Dube are currently batting at the crease!

# Wicket! Bangalore look in deep trouble now as they have lost skipper Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali off Sandeep Sharma's deliveries in successive deliveries to go down by five wickets. Bangalore 35/5 (7 overs)

# Moeen Ali is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Mohammad Nabi seems to be on a roll today as he removes Hetmyer (9) and AB de Villiers (1) cheaply to reduce Bangalore to 22/3. Hetmyer was first stumped by Bairstow off Nabi's first delivery of the fourth over before AB de Villiers was bowled out by the Afghanistan bowler in the fourth delivery. Bangalore 22/3 (4 overs)

# Skipper Virat Kohli comes to bat for Bangalore!

# Wicket! Nabi gave the breakthrough to Hyderabad as early as in the second over by removing Patel for 11 runs. Nabi bowled a full toss on off stumps and Patel attempted to hit it over the infield on the off side, only to end up giving a simple catch to Manish Pandey. Bangalore 13/1 (2 overs)

# Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack!

# Parthiv Patel and Shimron Hetmayer have walked down the crease to begin the chase for Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the attack for Hyderabad.

# Innings Break!

# Hyderabad set huge 232-run target for Bangalore! Hyderabad 231/2 (20 overs)

# CENTURY! Warner has brought up an IPL century off just 54 balls. He reached the landmark by smashing the fourth delivery of the last over from Mohammed Siraj past short third man and point for four runs. Hyderabad 229/2 (19.4 overs)

# Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Mohammed Siraj strikes for Bangalore. After Warner (78) smashed a length ball over the cover region, he and Shankar successfully completed one run before the Indian had to sacrifice his wicket after being initially called by the Australian for the second run. Hyderabad 205/2 (18 overs)

# Vijay Shankar is a new batsman in!

# Wicket! Chahal gave a much-needed breakthrough to Bangalore by bagging a big wicket of Bairstow (114). The Hyderabad batsman was looking to go big over the wicket off the second delivery of the 17th over but got a leading edge of the bat as Umesh Yadav took a brilliant diving catch after running from the point. Hyderabad 195/1 (17 overs)

# CENTURY! Bairstow continued to remain solid at the crease as he brought a blistering century off just 52 balls. The England batsman reached the milestone by hitting the first delivery of the 16th over from Ray Barman towards deep backward square leg for two runs. Bairstow is getting good support from Warner (69) on the other end as Hyderabad are quickly approaching towards 200-run mark. Hyderabad 184/0 (16 overs)

# Hyderabad 164/0 (15 overs)

# Runs are flowing in at a good pace for Hyderabad as they have added 28 runs in the last two overs. While Warner (51) has brought up a half-century off just 32 balls, Bairstow (91) is approaching towards a century. The Australian reached the 50-run mark by notching two runs off Ray Barman's first delivery in the 13th over. Hyderabad 145/0 (13 overs)

# Hyderabad 117/0 (11 overs)

# Chahal gave away just six runs to Hyderabad before Prayas Ray Barman conceded 18 runs to the hosts, including being smashed for a six and back-to-back fours by Bairstow (53). By smashing a boundary off the fourth ball of the ninth over, the England batsman has also brought up a half-century off just 28 balls. Hyderabad 89/0 (9 overs)

# Warner (31) and Bairstow (34) are looking settled at the crease as they have bought up a 50-run stand for the opening wicket. The duo has added 14 runs in the last two overs. Hyderabad 65/0 (7 overs)

# Hyderabad 51/0 (5 overs)

# 18 runs off the last two overs. Warner (23) lifted a length delivery from Umesh Yadav in the second over straight and over the boundary for the first six of the match before he smashed Yuzvendra Chahal for four runs in the next over. The Australian opener and Bairstow (9) are trying to stitch a partnership here. Hyderabad 32/0 (3 overs)

# Ali bowled an expensive first over as he conceded 14 runs to Kohli's side, including four boundaries. Bairstow got off the mark by swiping away the second delivery past square leg for four runs, while Warner too opened his account by gently lofting the fourth delivery over extra cover. Hyderabad 14/0 (1 over)

# David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Hyderabad's innings. Moeen Ali will open the proceedings for Bangalore.

# Lineups:

Hyderabad: David Warner, Johnny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Hyderabad.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Coming on the back of their five-wicket win over Rajasthan, Hyderabad will look to capitalise on the same when they square off with struggling Virat Kohli-led Bangalore in their third clash of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Former Australian vice-captain David Warner, who is on his road to redemption after serving a one-year suspension for his role in massive ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year, will look to continue his good in the tournament so far.

Warner smashed a quick-fire 53-ball 85 run in Hyderabad's opening match against Kolkata, before he came up with a blistering knock of 69 runs off just 37 balls to help his side chase down a mammoth target of 199 runs against Rajasthan for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) and Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) too came up with good batting performances during Hyderabad's second clash of the IPL.

Hyderabad would once again rely on their strong batting line-up, while Bangalore--who are yet to clinch a victory in the tournament so far-- will be keen to turn the things around for themselves.

The Virat Kohli-led team slumped to a seven-wicket defeat in the opening match against MS Dhoni's Chennai before they handed a seven-run win to Mumbai for their second consecutive defeat of the

season.

However, Bangalore's defeat at the hands of Mumbai was marred by controversy after last delivery of the match bowled by Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball', which was not awarded to the losing team by ICC Elite Panel Umpire S Ravi.

The two squads are as follows:

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Ali to Warner, FOUR runs, off we go. Length on off stump, too flat to cause issues for Warner who gets his front leg into the leg side and gently lofts this over extra cover