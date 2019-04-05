IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Team Bangalore led by Virat Kohli will look to register their first win in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Kolkata at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Andre Russell is the leading wicket-taker for Kolkata in IPL 2019 so far!

# Team Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

# Team Kolkata (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

# Tim Southee replaces Shimron Hetmyer in the Bangalore line-up, with Pawan Negi included in place of Umesh Yadav!

# Sunil Narine is back in the lineup for Kolkata in place of Nikhil Naik!

# Team Kolkata have won the toss and opted to field!

# Both the skippers have made their way down to the pitch for the toss!

# The game is expected to be a high-scoring one based on the pitch report by Brendon McCullum!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Bangalore have not defeated Kolkata in the last two editions of the tournament!

# Kolkata have four points from three matches while Bangalore have not picked a single point so far!

On a losing streak in the last four matches, Team Bangalore are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win when they take on Kolkata in an IPL match on Friday.

Bangalore's performance this IPL has been disappointing, both with the bat and ball, and a dejected captain Virat Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations.

Though Kolkata lost their last game by 3 runs in the Super Over against Delhi, their confidence level is still high with their batsmen, including Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill, being in top form.

Rana has been impressive as an opener and in the middle order too in the first two games. The performance of Gill will be watched keenly since he is tipped to be a future India star.

Teams (From):

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

(With PTI Inputs)