IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Mumbai Highlights: As it happened

Mumbai produced an all-round performance to beat Bangalore by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bowl first, Lasith Malinga finished with brilliant figures of four for 3 to help Mumbai restrict Bangalore to a score of 171/7 despite blistering knocks from AB de Villiers (75) and Hardik Pandya (50).

In reply, Quinton de Kock (40), Rohit Sharma (28), Suryakumar Yadav (29) and Hardik Pandya (37) all contributed with the bat to help Mumbai chase down the target with 6 balls to spare.

Here are the latest updates:

# Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets! Bangalore 172/5 (20 overs)

# Wicket! Mohammed Siraj (11) bowled a good length delivery on the stumps and Krunal Pandya lobbed it up in the air, only to see substitute fielder Milind Kumar take a good catch at the deep wicket. Wicket 150/5 (18 overs)

# Mumbai 141/4 (17 overs)

# Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Suryakumar was caught at long-off off the third delivery of the 16th over from Chahal. Mumbai need 41 runs from 24 balls. Mumbai 131/4 (16 overs)

# 11 runs off the last two overs. Suryakumar and Krunal are currently batting at their respective scores of 27 and eight as Mumbai now need 45 runs from 30 balls remaining. Mumbai 127/3 (15 overs)

# Mumbai 116/3 (13 overs)

# Krunal Pandya is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a wide delivery of the off stump, propelling Ishan Kishan to come out of the crease too early as Parthiv the took the ball and whipped the bail off. Mumbai 108/3 (11 overs)

# Mumbai 97/2 (10 overs)

# Ishan Kishan is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Moeen Ali strikes again. Soon after removing Rohit, the Bangalore bowler caught de Kock leg before wicket off the fourth delivery of the 18th over. The South African fell 10 runs short of a half-century. Mumbai 73/2 (8 overs)

# Suryakumar Yadav comes in to bat!

# Wicket! Moeen Ali came into the attack and he struck on his very first ball, bowling out Rohit for 28. Mumbai now need 102 runs from 12.5 overs. Mumbai 70/0 (7.1 overs)

# Mohammed Siraj was introduced into the attack and he bowled an expensive 12-run over before Yuzvendra Chahal gave away another six runs to Mumbai. De Kock (32) and Rohit Sharma (20) continued to stand strong at the crease and have reduced the chase to 118 runs from 15 overs. Mumbai 54/0 (5 overs)

# Mumbai 34/0 (3 overs)

# Navdeep Saini to share the new ball!

# Nine runs off the very first over. De Kock got off the mark by dragging the fourth delivery across the line towards mid-on. Mumbai 9/0 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai's chase. Umesh Yadav to open the attack for Bangalore.

# Innings Break!

# Bangalore set a respectable 172-run target for Mumbai!

# Wicket! Kieron Pollard's direct hit from long-on sent De Villiers (75) back to the pavilion in the last over from Malinga before De Kock caught Pawan Negi (duck) and Akshdeep Nath (2) to help the Sri Lankan pacer complete a four-wicket haul. Bangalore 171/7 (20 overs)

# Akshdeep Nath is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Malinga strikes twice to Moeen Ali (50) and Marcus Stoinis (duck) in the 18th over. While the England batsman was caught by Hardik Pandya at deep square leg, Stoinis' wicket was taken by Sharma at the cover. Bangalore 152/4 (18 overs)

# De Villiers (52) and Moeen Ali (50) are standing strong at the crease as the duo has brought up half- centuries. While de Villiers reached the feat by scoring three runs off the first delivery of the 17th over from Bumrah, Ali achieved the feat by flicking the final delivery of the over towards square leg. Bangalore 144/2 (17 overs)

# Bangalore 119/2 (15 overs)

# De Villiers (40) continues to stand strong at the middle and is getting good support from Moeen Ali (15) at the other end. The duo is approaching towards a half-century stand for the third wicket. Bangalore 97/2 (13 overs)

# 19 runs off the last two over, including a six each from de Villiers (28) and Ali (11). The Bangalore duo is looking to build a partnership after losing openers cheaply. Bangalore 81/2 (11 overs)

# Bangalore 62/2 (9 overs)

# Wicket! Hardik Pandya was introduced into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing Parthiv Patel for 28. The Bangalore batsman pushed the final delivery of the seventh over straight to point for Umesh Yadav to take a simple catch. Bangalore 49/2 (7 overs)

# 24 runs off the last two overs for Bangalore. Patel made a positive start to his innings as he smashed Behrendorff for two sixes and back-to-back boundaries in the 5th over before Bumrah conceded just five runs to Kohli's side. Bangalore 45/1 (6 overs)

# Bangalore 21/1 (4 overs)

# AB de Villiers is the new batsman in!

# Jasprit Bumrah introduced into the attack!

# Wicket! Behrendorff gave an early breakthrough to Mumbai by bagging a big wicket of skipper Virat Kohli (8). The Indian skipper attempted for an expansive drive off the first delivery of the third over, but ended up getting an inside edge to hand a simple catch to Quinton de Kock behind the wicket. Bangalore 12/1 (2.1 overs)

# Seven runs off the very first over. Patel got off the mark by clipping away the second delivery towards fine-leg for a single, while Kohli picked the very next delivery towards his leg side for a boundary. Bangalore 7/0 (1 over)

# Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have walked down the crease to begin Bangalore's innings. Jason Behrendorff to open the attack for Mumbai.

# While Bangalore are going with an unchanged squad, Mumbai have brought Lasith Malinga as a replacement for injured Alzarri Joseph.

# Lineups:

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff

# Mumbai win the toss and opt to bowl first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Coming on the back of their maiden win in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli-led side will look to capitalise on the same and maintain their winning momentum when they lock horns with Team Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Skipper Kohli (67) and AB de Villiers (59) not only pulled back blistering half-centuries but also shared a crucial stand of 85 runs for the second wicket to help Bangalore chase down the respectable target of 174 runs with four balls to spare to clinch an eight-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab.

Heading into the clash against Mumbai, Bangalore will once again heavily rely on Kohli and de Villiers.

As far as bowling attack is concerned, India's Yuzvendra Chahal is the biggest asset for Bangalore as he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2019 IPL with 11 wickets.

Meanwhile, the return of experienced South African pacer Dale Steyn is also a major boost for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are coming into the clash on the back of their four-wicket defeat at the hands of Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan.

While Bangalore continue to remain at the bottom of the IPL standings despite their maiden win, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot with four wins from seven games they have played so far.

Going into the match, Mumbai will look to get back to winning ways with a victory over Bangalore.

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee and Dale Steyn.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.