IPL 2019, Chennai vs Bangalore: Latest Updates

MS Dhoni-led Chennai are all set to take on Virat Kohli-led Bangalore in the opening match of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Skipper Kohli and Parthiv Patel have walked down the crease to begin Bangalore's innings. Deepak Chahar to start the proceedings for Chennai.

# Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) administering the BCCI decided to cancel the opening ceremony and allocated the estimated cost of hosting the same i.e Rs 20 crore to the Armed forces in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

# Lineups:

Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni* (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

# Chennai win the toss, opt to bowl first!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

# The opening match of the 2019 IPL is all set to kickstart!

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai team will look to begin their title defense at the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note when they lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Team Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

While Chennai feature most of the experienced players in its squad in the form of 37-year-olds Dhoni and Shane Watson, 35-year-old Dwayne Bravo, 34-year-old Faf du Plessis, 33-year-olds Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, 39-year-old Imran Tahir and 38-year-old Harbhajan Singh, Bangalore consist of most of the young players in the squad.

Notably, Chennai are one of the most consistent teams in the IPL history, having always finished in the top four besides also picking up the title three times.

Team Bangalore, on the other hand, has failed to lift the trophy even once despite having some of the best players in its squad.

Going into the match, Chennai would have an edge over Kohli's side, considering the fact that Dhoni's team had won each of their last six fixtures against Bangalore.

The opening clash of the IPL is expected to be a high-octane clash with two big guns of Indian cricket going head-to-head.

The two squads are as follows:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Maan, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

(With PTI inputs)