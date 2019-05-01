IPL 2019, Chennai vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Team Chennai, led by MS Dhoni, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Mumbai as they face off against Delhi in the 50th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Delhi (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

# Chennai (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

# MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja replace Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner and Murali Vijay for Chennai!

# Trent Boult, Chris Morris and Jagdeesh Suchith replace Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamicchane and Ishant Sharma!

# Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field!

# The two captains are set for the toss!

# Chennai have won five out of their six home matches this season!

# Bangalore are out of contention for the playoffs!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Kagiso Rabada leads the purple cap race with 25 wickets!

# MS Dhoni has scored 314 runs in seven innings for Chennai this season!

# Chennai have lost three of their last four matches!

# Chennai defeated Delhi by six wickets in the first clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi!

Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai, defending champions Chennai will be keen to get back to the No. 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi in an IPL match on Wednesday.

An interesting contest is on the cards between the two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less Chennai went down rather tamely to Mumbai in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, Chennai will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

Teams (from):

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

