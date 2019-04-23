IPL 2019, Chennai vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Chennai won the toss and opted to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack!

# 23 runs off the last two overs, including four boundaries. Warner (24) and Pandey (17) have settled at the middle and are looking to stitch a stand here after losing opener Bairstow for a duck. Hyderabad 54/1 (6 overs)

# Hyderabad 30/1 (4 overs)

# Manish Pandey comes to bat at No. 3!

# WICKET! Harbhajan Singh gave the breakthrough to Chennai as early as in the second over. Bairstow looked to cut the second delivery from Harbhajan, but ended up getting a thick outside edge as Dhoni took a brilliant catch behind the wicket. Hyderabad 9/1 (2 overs)

# Four runs off the very first over. Warner got off the mark by clipping the third delivery towards square leg for two runs, while Bairstow is yet to open his account. Hyderabad 4/0 (1 over)

# David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Hyderabad's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the proceedings for Chennai.

# Lineups:

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

# Chennai win the toss and opt to bowl first against Hyderabad!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

After slumping to two back-to-back away defeats, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai will look to bounce back and return to the winning ways when they lock horns with Hyderabad at an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai, who were sitting at the top till the first week of this month, have dropped down to the second spot after suffering a six-wicket and narrow one-run defeat at the hands of Hyderabad and Virat Kohli's Bangalore, respectively in their last two matches.

In their last match against Bangalore, Chennai's top three-- Shane Watson (5), Faf du Plessis (5) and Suresh Raina (duck)-- failed to click with the bat, thus putting the skipper under unimaginable pressure who failed to pull off another miraculous chase during that match.

The defending champions will now head into the clash, knowing that a win will almost ensure a berth in the IPL playoffs.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are going into the match on the back of back-to-back wins against Chennai and Kolkata.

The visitors, who have five wins from nine games into their account, will look to complete the double when they take on Dhoni in the return-leg fixture.

However, Hyderabad will miss the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who had to return home following the death of his grandmother.

In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar-- who led Hyderabad in five games this season in the absence of Williamson due to shoulder injury--will once again handle the mantle for Chennai clash.

The two teams are as follows:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.