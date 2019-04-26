IPL 2019, Chennai vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Rajasthan as they face off against Chennai in the 44th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# 9 runs from the opening over as Rohit Sharma scores a boundary off the opening delivery wide of cover. Mumbai 9/0 (1 over)

# Deepak Chahar to bowl the opening over!

# Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are set to kick start the clash!

# The umpires have entered the field with the clash set to commence in a few minutes!

# Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer in matches between Chennai and Mumbai with 715 runs!

# Mumbai (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

# Chennai (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Dhruv Shorey, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

# Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga are the highest wicket-takers with 32 wickets apiece in matches between Chennai and Mumbai!

# Anukul Roy and Evin Lewis replace Ben Cutting and Mayank Markande for Mumbai!

# Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni miss out for Chennai with Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner and Murali Vijay to feature!

# Chennai win the toss and opt to field!

# The two captains are set for the toss!

# Chennai have won only 25% of their matches with MS Dhoni not involved as the skipper!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Harbhajan Singh has picked 9 wickets in 4 matches held in Chennai this season!

# Suresh Raina will be leading Chennai in his absence!

# MS Dhoni is down with fever and will not be featuring for Chennai!

# Rohit Sharma is yet to score a half-century this season!

# Chennai are top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches!

In what could be another riveting clash, defending champions Chennai will take on Mumbai in their return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

After eight wins from 11 games and 16 points in their kitty, Chennai have already qualified for the playoffs. However, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni would certainly like to keep the winning momentum going as the top two teams on the points table get an additional chance to make it to the final.

Mumbai are placed third with 12 points and are yet to consolidate their position in the top four, with at least two more wins necessary to seal a playoff berth. The Rohit Sharma-led side, however, had outclassed the yellow brigade by 37 runs when they last faced-off in Mumbai.

On the other hand in their last encounter, Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan at Jaipur.

Rohit's men didn't do much wrong in the game as batting first they posted a respectable total of 161/5. The bowlers also bowled decently as they picked up wickets at crucial moments. However, Mumbai still failed to cross the line.

But to win against Chennai, who are in their top form, Mumbai will need to play as a single unit.

The three-time champions will once again rely on their opener Quinton de Kock, who has accumulated 378 runs from 10 games and has mostly given fine starts to his side. Also, a lot will depend on Hardik Pandya who has scored quick runs down the batting order many a time this season.

Their pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets from 10 games and has bowled well in the death overs. Apart from him, medium-pacer Hardik Pandya and Lasith Maling will also need to strike at regular intervals. The spin responsibility will be on the shoulders of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

Overall, another exciting clash is on the cards as the two arch-rivals and also the two best teams in the league's history face-off in the business end of the tournament.

Squads:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.

(With PTI Inputs)