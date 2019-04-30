IPL 2019: David Warner bids adieu to Team Hyderabad with emotional message

Hyderabad opener David Warner played his final game of the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab on Monday and bid adieu to the T20 league with a blistering knock.

The 32-year-old struck a match-winning knock of 81 runs off just 57 balls to finish the tournament at the top of the run-scoring chart, with a total of 692 runs from twelve matches he played at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86.

Warner ended things at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with seven boundaries and two sixes to seal a comfortable 45-run win for Hyderabad against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab.

Following the clash, the Australian opener headed back home to join his national side in their preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Warner penned down an emotional note wishing his Hyderabad teammates, support staff and all those associated with the IPL team good luck for the remainder of the tournament.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough to the @sunrisershyd family for your support, not just this season but also for the last year. It’s been a long time waiting but it was great to be back amongst the boys. Owners, support staff, players, social media team and the fans thank you very much for welcoming me back with open arms. I thoroughly enjoyed being back out there swinging that willow. Good luck to the guys for the rest of the tournament and finish. #family #orangearmy #humbull #hashtag”," Warner posted.



Warner is all set to make a return to the international arena after being named in the 15-member Australian squad for the mega event.

The 50-over tournament will be Warner's first Australian games after serving his one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Australia will begin their pre-World Cup 2019 training camp from May 2 before kicking off their campaign at the mega event against Afghanistan on June 1.

