IPL 2019, Delhi vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Team Delhi, led by Shreyas Iyer, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Mumbai as they face off against Punjab in the 37th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

Seeking home comforts after multiple reverses at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi will be desperate to buck the trend when they take on a rejuvenated Punjab in the IPL on Saturday.

Rechristened before the start of the cash-rich event's 12th edition, Delhi have been at ease on the road, winning three matches on the trot after an authoritative beginning in Mumbai.

However, things have turned out quite differently in their home ground, where they found the pitches far from friendly.

For his team to harbour hopes of a rare win, skipper Iyer, himself, will need to lead by example.

Standing in their way will be mid-table team Punjab, who are also eyeing the title that has so far remained elusive.

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will not be short on confidence, having easily defeated Rajasthan three days ago.

Teams:

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI Inputs)