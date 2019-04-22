IPL 2019, Delhi vs Rajasthan: Highlights: As it Happened

Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten knock of 78 runs while opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed 54-run knock to help Delhi beat Rajasthan by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten at 105) pulled back his second IPL ton while skipper Steve Smith scored second consecutive fifty to help Rajasthan put a mammoth total of 191/ 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (54) laid the foundation with an opening wicket stand of 78 runs before Pant 36-ball 78 to help his side cross the mark with four balls to spare.

Here are the highlights:

# Delhi beat Rajasthan by 6 wickets! Delhi 193/4 (19.2 overs)

# WICKET! Kulkarni strikes. Rutherford sliced the sixth delivery of the 18th over straight to Parag at long-on. Delhi need 17 runs off 12 balls. Delhi 175/4 (18 overs)

# Sherfane Rutherford is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Gopal strikes again. Shaw (42) tossed the fourth delivery of the 17th over towards long-on, only to see Riyan Parag take a clean catch. With this, Shaw ad Pant's (61) 84-run stand comes to an end. Delhi 162/3 (17 overs)

# Pant (43) and Shaw (41) continue to stand strong at the crease and the duo has brought up a half-century stand for the third wicket. Delhi now need 50 runs off 30 balls. Delhi 142/2 (15 overs)

# 27 runs off the last two overs, including two sixes and as many fours. Pant continues to stand strong at the crease and is batting at 38 while Rishabh Pant (24) has also settled at the middle.Delhi now need 72 runs off 42 balls.Delhi 120/2 (13 overs)

# Delhi 93/2 (11 overs)

# Rishabh Pant comes to bat in!

# WICKET! Skipper Shreyas Iyer was caught by Ben Stokes at deep midwicket off the fifth delivery of the ninth over from Riyan Parag. Delhi require 114 more runs from 11 overs.Delhi 78/2 (9 overs)

# Skipper Shreyas Iyer comes to bat in!

# WICKET! Gopal gave a much-needed breakthrough to Rajasthan by bagging a big wicket of Dhawan. Soon after bringing up his half-century, Dhawan came down the wicket off the third delivery of the eighth over as Samson collected the ball and took the bail-off. Delhi 73/1 (8 overs)

# 22 runs off the last two overs, including four boundaries. Dhawan (48) and Shaw (11) continue to stand strong at the crease as they have brought up half-century stand for the opening wicket. Delhi now need 133 runs from 16 overs. Delhi 59/0 (6 overs)

# Delhi 37/0 (4 overs)

# Shreyas Gopal introduced into the attack!

# Jaydev Unadkat comes into the attack!

# Binny bowled a tight first over before Dhawan Kulkarni conceded 12 runs to Delhi, including a six and boundary. Shaw got off the mark by steering the second delivery past point for a single, while Dhawan opened his account by tucking away the fourth ball to deep square leg for one. Delhi 15/0 (2 overs)

# Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin Delhi's chase. Stuart Binny opens the proceedings for Rajasthan.

# Innings Break!

# Rajasthan set huge 192-run target for Delhi! Rajasthan 191/6 (20 overs)

# WICKET! Rabada strikes at last. The South African bowler bowled out Stuart Binny for 19 off the third delivery of the final over. Rajasthan 187-5 (19.3 overs)

# Rajasthan 183/4 (19 overs)

# WICKET! Sharma strikes for Delhi. Turner tried to hit a slower ball outside off towards cover, but ended up giving it straight into the hands of Rutherford. Rajasthan 165/4 (17 overs)

# CENTURY! Ajinkya Rahane has brought up his second century of the IPL off just 58 balls. He reached the three-figure mark by tucking away the second delivery of the 17th over away towards midwicket for two runs. Rajasthan 162/3(16.2 overs)

# Ashton Turner is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Morris strikes for Delhi. Stokes pulled the fifth delivery of the 16th over towards long-on, but did not get enough distance and ended up giving a good catch to Shreyas Iyer. The Rajasthan batsman went back to pavilion after scoring just eight runs. Rajasthan 158/3 (16 overs)

# Rajasthan 150/2 (15 overs)

# Ben Stokes is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Soon after scoring his half-century, Smith looked to hit the first delivery of the 14th over from Patel straight down the ground, but he ended up giving a well-judged catch to Morris at long off. Rajasthan 135/2 (13.1 overs)

# Runs are flowing in at a good pace for Rajasthan as they have added 27 runs in the last two overs. Rahane (71) and Smith (48) continue to stand strong at the crease and have brought up a century stand for the second wicket. The Delhi bowlers, on the other hand, are struggling against the duo and conceding easy runs to them. Rajasthan 122/1 (12 overs)

# Rajasthan 95/1 (10 overs)

# FIFTY! Rahane has brought up his IPL half-century off just 32 balls. The Indian batsman achieved the feat by pulling the fourth delivery of the eighth over from Chris Morris in front of square for four runs. Rajasthan 71/1 (8 overs)

# Amit Mishra and Chris Morris come into the attack!

# Patel and Rabada combined to concede 27 runs to Rajasthan in the last two overs, including two sixes and as many boundaries to Rahane. The Indian top-order batsman (40) is looking good at the crease and is quickly approaching his half-century, while Smith is currently unbeaten at 12. Delhi desperately need a wicket now. Rajasthan 52/1 (6 overs)

# Rajasthan 25/1 (4 overs)

# Five runs off the last two overs for Rajasthan. Rahane is currently unbeaten at 16, while Smith got off the mark by pushing the fourth delivery of the third over towards midwicket for a single. The duo is looking to stitch a partnership here after losing opener Samson for naught. Rajasthan 18/1 (3 overs)

# Axar Patel comes into the attack!

# Skipper Steve Smith is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Rabada gave an early breakthrough to Delhi by running out Samson for a golden duck. Rahane pushed the first delivery from Rabada towards the bowler's right, only to see the South African collect the ball and hurl a throw at the nonstriker's stumps to remove Samson. Rajasthan 5/1 (1.1 overs)

# Five runs off the very first over. Rahane got off the mark by hitting the second delivery beautifully between point and cover-point for a boundary, while Samson is yet to open his account. Rajasthan 5/0 (1 over)

# Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson have walked down the crease to open the batting for Rajasthan. Ishant Sharna to open the attack for Delhi.

# Lineups:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

# Delhi win the toss, opt to bowl first against Rajasthan!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

After clinching their maiden win at home following several defeats, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will look to capitalize on the same when they face Rajasthan in an away Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Delhi, who are performing well away from home, sealed a five-wicket win over Ravichandran Ashwin's Punjab to continue to remain at the third spot in the IPL standings.

Currently, Delhi have six wins from 10 matches they have played so far and another victory would brighten their chances of making it to the playoffs of India's T20 lucrative tournament.

While Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a fluent 56 off 41 balls to lay the foundation, skipper Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten knock of 58 off just 49 balls to help Delhi cross the line with two balls to spare.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, will head into the encounter against Delhi on the back of their five-wicket triumph over formidable Mumbai at home.

Steve Smith was handed the job of captaincy, replacing Ajinkya Rahane, and he celebrated his return at the helm with a 48-ball 59 to help Rajasthan chase down the target of 162 runs in 19.1 overs.

Rajasthan are currently languishing down to the second last spot, with just three wins from nine games they have played so far.

Going into the match, Rajasthan would look to take advantage of their home ground under new skipper and clinch a victory against Delhi to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

(With PTI inputs)