IPL 2019, Delhi vs Rajasthan Highlights: As it happened

Rishabh Pant struck a quick-fire half-century as Delhi thrashed Rajasthan by five wickets in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) clash of the round-robin stage at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Riyan Parag waged a lone war as the wickets kept trembling at regular intervals. The 17-year-old became the youngest batsman to score an IPL half-century as Rajasthan posted a score of 115 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs.

Amit Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi with his figures of three for 17, followed by Ishant Sharma's three for 38 and Trent Boult's two for 27.

In reply, Pant smashed an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off just 38 balls to help Delhi cross the mark in just 16.1 overs.

# Delhi beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets! Delhi 121/5 (16.1 overs)

# Sherfane Rutherford is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Sodhi strikes again. Ingram (12) looked to sweep the fourth delivery of the 14th over from off the stumps as Rahane ran from slip behind the keeper to bag the catch. Delhi 84/4 (14 overs)

# Seven runs off the last two overs. Pant continues to stand strong at the middle and is batting at 25 while Ingram is currently batting at nine. The hosts have reduced the chase to 39 runs from 48 balls. Delhi 77/3 (12 overs)

# Delhi 70/3 (10 overs)

# Colin Ingram is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Iyer was batting at 15 when he was caught by Livingstone at long on off the third delivery of the eighth over from Shreyas Gopal. Delhi now need 53 runs from 12 overs. Delhi 63/3 (8 overs)

# Shreyas Gopal conceded just one run before Sodhi bowled an expensive 17-run over, including two sixes and a boundary. Shreyas Iyer (14) and Rishabh Pant (four) are currently batting at the crease, with Delhi needing 70 runs off 14 overs. Delhi 46/2 (6 overs)

# Skipper Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Ish Sodhi was brought into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing both Shaw and Dhawan. While Dhawan was caught by Parag running back from mid on, Shaw was bowled out by Sodhi off the second delivery of the fourth over. Delhi 28/2 (4 overs)

# 15 runs off the very first over. Shaw got off the mark by punching the first delivery down to long on for a single, while Dhawan opened his account by guiding the very next delivery to deep square for one run. Delhi 15/0 (2 overs)

# Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin Delhi's chase. Gowtham open the attack for Rajasthan.

# Rajasthan 115-9 (20 overs)

# FIFTY! Riyan Parag has become the youngest batsman to score an IPL half-century at the age of 17 years.He achieved the feat by thumping the fourth delivery of the last over over wide long on for six runs. Rajasthan 114/8 (19.4 overs)

# Varun Aaron is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Sodhi struck the second delivery off the 18th over from Trent Boult in the air to cover as Mishra dove to his left to take a good catch. The Rajasthan batsman departs for six. Rajasthan 97/8 (18 overs)

# Rajasthan 75/4 (16 overs)

# WICKET! Rajasthan look in deep trouble now as they have lost their seventh wicket. Gowtham lifted the second delivery from Amit Mishra over long off, only for Ishant Sharma to take a simple catch. Rajasthan 67/7 (14 overs)

# Krishnappa Gowtham is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Amit Mishra strikes twice to remove Shreyas Gopal and Stuart Binny for 12 and duck respectively. While Gopal was stumped by Pant of the second delivery of the 12th over, Binny was caught behind the wicket by Pant off the very next delivery. Rajasthan 58/6 (12 overs)

# 11 runs off the last two overs, including a boundary. Riyan Parag (14) and Shreyas Gopal (11) are currently batting at the middle and are looking to build a little partnership here after losing four wickets early. Rajasthan 55/4 (10 overs)

# Amit Mishra comes into the attack!

# Rajasthan 44/4 (8 overs)

# WICKET! Ishant Sharma seems to be on a roll today as he has bagged his third wicket of the match. Lomror (8) was caught behind the wicket by Pant off Ishant's second delivery. Rajasthan 30/4 (6 overs)

# Shreyas Gopal is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Samson flicked the second delivery from Axar Patel to cover and as he went forward to take a single, there was a horrible mix-up between him and Lomror out in the middle. Prithvi Shaw then made a direct hit to the striker's end to dismiss Samson for five. Rajasthan 26/3 (5 overs)

# Mahipal Lomror is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes again. The Indian bowler delivered a slower ball and Livingstone (14) smashed it as hard as he could across the line, only to see his stumps being rattled into the top of middle. Rajasthan 24/2 (4 overs)

# Sanju Samson is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Ishant Sharma came into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by bagging a big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The Indian batsman (2) looked to flick the last delivery of the over towards square but ended up edging it to Shikhar Dhawan at wide fine leg. Rajasthan 11/1 (2 overs)

# Four runs off the very first. Livingstone got off the mark by clipping the first delivery away neatly through square leg for one run, while Rahane opened his account by angling the third delivery to third man for one run. Rajasthan 4/0 (1 over)

# Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane have walked down the crease to open the batting for Rajasthan. Trent Boult to open the attack for Delhi.

Rajasthan: Sanju Samson(wk), Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane(capt), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(capt), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

# Rajasthan win the toss and opt to bat first against Delhi!

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi, who have already booked their place in the playoffs of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to clinch a big win against Rajasthan and enhance their chances of making a second-place finish in the last robin-round stage of the tournament on Saturday.

Delhi are currently standing at the third spot in the 2019 IPL table, with 16 points from 13 matches they have played so far. Though Rohit Sharma's Mumbai also have 16 points from 13 games, they are placed ahead of Delhi at the second spot because of a better net run rate.

Coming on the back of a huge 80-run defeat at the hands of Chennai, Delhi will look to bounce back and seal a victory against Rajasthan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital in order enhance their chances of playing Qualifier 1--thus giving them two opportunities of making it to the final of the IPL on May 12.

Delhi, who booked their place into the IPL playoffs for the first time in last seven years, will probably not risk playing Caribbean star Kagiso Rabada--who missed his first game of this season against Chennai due to a stiff back.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are currently placed at the sixth spot in the IPL standings with 11 points from 13 games. However, they still have a theoretical opportunity of making into the playoffs.

Ajinkya Rahane will make a return to captaincy duties, with Steve Smith heading back home to join Australia in their preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Rajasthan need to win the last match against Delhi and hope for favorable results from the remaining games between the other sides to secure a playoff berth as the fourth team.

Rajasthan's last game against Bangalore was called off due to rain.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.