IPL 2019 final to take place at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on May 12

The final match of the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on May 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The summit showdown and Qualifier 1 were earlier scheduled to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the venue of the winning team of the previous edition as per the rules.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the same after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get the permission of the government to open the three closed stands.

Chennai will now host Qualifier 1 on May 7, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will take place at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on May 8 and May 10, respectively.

Traditionally, the playoffs are hosted at the venues of the winners and runners-up of the last season, but the BCCI has decided to make some changes.

Meanwhile, the first mini women's IPL will take place in Jaipur from May 6 to May 10. Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity will be the three teams participating in the tournament.

