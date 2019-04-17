close

IPL 2019

IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Chennai: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad take on Chennai in the 33rd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Delhi as they face off against Chennai in the 33rd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes! 

It will be an uphill task for Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track when they take on Chennai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Hyderabad, who secured three back to back wins after their loss in the opening encounter in the ongoing IPL, have failed miserably in the last three games.

Chennai, on the other hand, is sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from eight games. The Men in Yellow will look to confirm their spot in the playoffs against the Sunrisers. 

Squads: 

Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T. Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma. 

Chennai: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja,Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif. 

(With IANS inputs)

