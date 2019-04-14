IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Punjab as they face off against Delhi in the 30th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to build on to his newfound form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi continue their winning run in the IPL in their match against Hyderabad on Sunday.

A confident Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Bangalore and a strong Kolkata outfit.

In contrast, Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Hyderabad will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time in Ferozshah Kotla.

Having restricted Delhi to 129 for eight, Hyderabad achieved the target in 18.3 overs, handing the home team a five-wicket defeat.

Teams (from):

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Billy Stanlake, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

(With PTI Inputs)