IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Kolkata Highlights: As it happened

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed blistering half-centuries to help Hyderabad crush Kolkata by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, Khaleel Ahmed bagged brilliant figures of three for 33 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 for 35), Sandeep Sharma (1 for 37) and Rashid Khan (1 for 23) all chipped in to help Hyderabad restrict Kolkata to a score of 159/8, despite a 51-run knock from Chris Lynn.

In reply, Bairstow (unbeaten at 80) and Warner (67) not only notched fifties but also shared a huge 131-run stand for opening wicket to help their side cross the mark in just 15 overs.

Here are the latest updates:

# Hyderabad need 18 runs off 36 balls! Hyderabad 142/1 (14 overs)

# Kane Williamson is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Breakthrough for Kolkata after 12 overs. Warner (67) was bowled out by debutant Prithvi Raj off the second delivery of the 13th over. Hyderabad now need 22 runs off 43 balls. Hyderabad 137/1 (13 overs)

# 21 runs off the last two overs. Bairstow (52) and Warner (52) not only brought up half-centuries each, but have also completed a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. Hyderabad now need 51 runs from 60 balls. Hyderabad 109/0 (10 overs)

# Hyderabad 88/0 (8 overs)

# Runs are flowing in at a good pace for Hyderabad as they have added 29 runs off the last two overs, including three sixes and a boundary. Warner (43) and Bairstow (25) continued to stand strong at the crease and have brought in half-century stand for the opening wicket. Hyderabad 72/0 (6 overs)

# Warner (19) and Bairstow (22) are looking good at the moment and the duo has added another 21 runs to the scoreboard to reduce the chase to 117 runs from 16 overs. Hyderabad 43/0 (4 overs)

# 22 runs off the first two overs, including a six and two boundaries. While Warner got off the mark by guiding the first delivery towards square leg for one run, Bairstow too opened his account with one run by punching a good length delivery outside off to cover. Hyderabad 22/0 (2 overs)

# David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Hyderabad's chase. Harry Gurney opens the attack for Kolkata.

# Kolkata set 160-run target for Hyderabad! Kolkata 159/8 (20 overs)

# Prithvi Raj is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! It was a low full toss on the pads from Bhuvneshwar and Russell smashed it straight into the hands of Rashid at deep square leg's. Kolkata 146/7 (19 overs)

# Piyush Chawla comes to bat in!

# Wicket! Soon after bringing up his half-century, Lynn blasted the last delivery of the 17th over towards the cover as Williamson grabbed a good running catch to remove the Kolkata batsman for 51. Kolkata 133/6 (17 overs)

# Andre Russell is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Sandeep Sharma bowled a slower delivery on midwicket and Rinku smashed it towards the leg side, only to see Rashid Khan come in from deep midwicket and grab a good catch. Kolkata 126/5 (16 overs)

# 13 runs off the last two overs. Lynn (44) continued to stand strong at the crease and is approaching towards his IPL fifty, while Singh is too looking settled at the crease with 22 runs off as many balls. The duo has helped Kolkata crossed the 100-run mark. Kolkata 116/4 (15 overs)

# Kolkata 103/4 (13 overs)

# 10 runs off the last two overs for Kolkata. Lynn continued to stand strong at the crease at 34, while Singh began his innings by driving the fourth delivery of the 10th over towards long-on. Kolkata 85/4 (11 overs)

# Rinku Singh is the new batsman in!

# Rashid Khan comes into the attack!

# Wicket! Karthik struck the second delivery of the ninth over from Nadeem Khan towards midwicket. As he (six) and Lynn (27) went for the second run, Vijay collected the ball and threw it to Bairstow who whipped the bail off with ease. Kolkata 72/4 (8.2 overs)

# Skipper Dinesh Karthik comes to bat in!

# Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes for Hyderabad. Nitish Rana (11) was caught behind the wicket by Jonny Bairstow off the first delivery of the eighth over. Kolkata 65/3 (7.5 overs)

# Kolkata 65/2 (7 overs)

# Nitish Rana is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Khallel Ahmed bowled a fuller delivery on off and Gill looked to drive it but ended up steering the ball straight to Vijay Shankar. Kolkata 53/2 (5 overs)

# Shubhman Gill is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed was brought into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing Narine for 28. The Kolkata batsman was looking good at the crease when he went too early into the shot in the third over, only to see the ball hit the leg stump. Kolkata 44/1 (3 overs)

# 10 runs off the very first over from Bhuvneshwar. Lynn got off the mark by slapping the third ball through cover for four runs, while Narine flicked the very next delivery towards mid-on for a single. Kolkata 10/0 (1 over)

# Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have walked down the crease to begin Kolkata's innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for Hyderabad.

# Kolkata have left out Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, while left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj has been handed his IPL debut. Hyderabad, oin the other hand, are going in with an unchanged squad.

# Lineups:

Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Prithvi Raj.

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed.

# Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl first against Kolkata!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes

Coming on the back of victory over Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai, Hyderabad will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with Andre Russell-reliant Kolkata in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

After slumping to three back-to-back defeats, Hyderabad finally snapped their winless streak with a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai at the same venue.

Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the fifth spot on the IPL table, with four wins from eight matches they have played so far.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are heading into the encounter after slumping to a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli's Bangalore at Eden Garden.

Kohli struck a blistering century while Moeen Ali well-supported him with a 66-run knock as Bangalore set a mammoth total of 213/4 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Andre Russell (65) and Nitish Rana (85) knocks went in vain as Kolkata failed to cross the line in their stipulated 20 overs.

Though Dinesh Karthik-led side too have four wins in their account, they have played one match less than Hyderabad in the ongoing 12th season of the IPL and are placed at the sixth spot currently.

The encounter holds great importance for both sides as they know a victory would move them an inch closer to IPL play-offs.

The two teams are as follows:

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.