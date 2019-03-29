IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to register a win in their first home game against Rajasthan, led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Here are the latest updates:

# Team Kolkata and Chennai are on top of the table with 2 wins in 2 matches!

# Kane Williamson is available for selection for team Hyderabad after missing out the first game against Kolkata!

# Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith are set to face off against each other!

Team Rajasthan would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday's IPL clash against Hyderabad, who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show.

Rajasthan's campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be 'Mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride.

Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in the batting department.

Dhawal Kulkarni and spinner Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant upfront with the ball against Kings XI, but Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs.

Just like Rajasthan, Hyderabad too didn't have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Team Kolkata.

Team Hyderabad know their chances heavily depend on Warner's success even though they also have the likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks.

Williamson wasn't available in the first game due to injury but head coach Tom Moody indicated that he in all likelihood "will be fit for Friday's game and lead the side".

Sunrisers' bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, had a good outing for the most part of the match on Sunday before the Andre Russell storm blew them away in the last three overs.

And come Friday, Bhuvneshwar and the rest of the attack, which also includes Rashid Khan, will be eyeing a much-improved death bowling show.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.