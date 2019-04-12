IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata, led by Dinesh Karthik, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Chennai as they face off against Delhi in the 26th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the live-match updates:

Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata face Delhi in a return-leg fixture of the IPL on Friday.

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, Kolkata's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone.

Delhi, who have six points from as many matches, will be looking for their fourth win of the league to return to the top-five.

Teams (From):

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

(With PTI Inputs)