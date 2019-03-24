IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata led by Dinesh Karthik will look to register a strong start to the tournament in their opening clash at home against Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson.

Here are the latest updates:

# Team Kolkata (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

# Team Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.

# New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will make his debut for Team Kolkata!

# Jonny Bairstow is set to make his debut for Team Hyderabad!

# Warner has been included in the matchday lineup and is set to play his first IPL match for Team Hyderabad since he was banned from international cricket!

# Team Kolkata have won the toss and opted to field against Hyderabad!

# The toss is expected to take place in a few minutes!

# Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading Team Hyderabad in this clash, with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out.

# Team Kolkata and Hyderabad finished in the Top 4 in the last three seasons!

# Team Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, on the other hand, might miss out on the opening clash against Kolkata having joined the camp late.

# Pacer Sandeep Warrier and spinner KC Cariappa have been named as replacements!

# Team Kolkata are missing out on the presence of fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Anrich Nortje due to injury!

Comeback man David Warner would be the cynosure of all eyes when last year's finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad open their campaign against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Under Warner's captaincy, Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title in 2016 and in 2017 he was the leading run-getter for his team.

But the Australian opener missed the last IPL because of last year's infamous ball-tampering episode in Capetown and is set to make his IPL comeback alongside Steve Smith.

Even as his international ban will end on March 28, the left-handed opener is eligible to play in the league and would be hoping to get into his zone to stake a claim in Australia's World Cup squad.

Kane Williamson, who led them to a runners-up finish in the Aussie's absence last season, will continue to captain Sunrisers, a team that is known for its depth and variation in bowling.

In the KKR camp, skipper Dinesh Karthik will look to make the most of the opportunity to get the selectors' attention.

Taking charge of the team after Gautam Gambhir's exit, Karthik led KKR to a third-place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator last year.

KKR have roped in Carlos Brathwaite to go alongside Andre Russell, Sunil Narine as they would look to reinforce their batting firepower with Chris Lynn.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

(With PTI inputs)