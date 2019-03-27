IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata will look to build on a strong start to the IPL following a clinical win in their opening clash at home, against Punjab led by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Here are the latest updates:

# Team Kolkata (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

# Team Kolkata are set to play an unchanged 11!

# Varun Chakravarthy is set to make his debut in the IPL after being selected in the matchday 11!

# Team Punjab have won the toss and opted to field!

# David Miller and Andrew Tye are available for selection in the Team Punjab squad!

# Chris Gayle needs to hit four sixes in order to become the first cricketer to smash 300 IPL sixes!

Skipper R Ashwin is in the eye of a storm after 'Mankading' a rival player but a winning start will keep Team Punjab upbeat when they face home favourites Kolkata in an IPL fixture on Wednesday.

Buttler was looking in imperious touch with 69 runs from 43 balls and Rajasthan well on course to overhaul the target of 185, but following the dismissal, they went on to lose eight wickets for 62 runs to hand Punjab their maiden win in Jaipur.

Team Punjab's biggest star Chris Gayle scored a 47-ball 79 and his Jamaican rivalry with fellow mate Andre Russell, who also looked in blistering touch for Team Kolkata, will be one of the subplots of the clash.

The win saw their star spinner and explosive opener, Sunil Narine, hurt his finger and Kolkata would hope he is fit in time.

Squads:

Team Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Team Punjab: R Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, K L Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.

(With PTI Inputs)